'Efiewura' Star Kofi Agyiri Reported Dead

Related Stories The death has been reported of actor Kofi Agyiri of Efiewura fame at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital In Accra today Thursday morning June 29, 2017.



Colleague Actor, Comedian and Broadcaster, Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari popularly known as Koo Fori who confirmed his demise on Okay Fm, said he was informed only this morning by Kofi Andoh — Producer-cum-director, of Efiewura series.



According to him, the late actor believed to be in his late 40s has been indisposed for some time now due to kidney-related ailments.



“It is a sad moment for us as we mourn Kofi Agyiri who was always committed to the Efiewura series. Sometimes when we are financially challenged, he uses his own resources to finance some part of the project. I know he is married with kids but will not want to divulge further details. I will make funeral arrangements and others public when the time is due”, he added.





