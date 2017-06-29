I’ll Rather Tune Off My Radio Than Allow My Kids Listen To Contemporary Music – Obrafour

Related Stories Ghanaian legendary rapper Obrafour born in real life as Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko has bemoaned the low quality of lyrical content of music produced in recent times.



He said because of the impact these contemporary songs have on the listeners, he prefers to tune off the radio to prevent his children from listening to songs which can influence them negatively.



“I see it embarrassing to allow my kids listen to some of the contemporary music being played on radio. I’ll rather tune off the radio than allow them to listen because some lyrics in the songs are not good for radio,” Obrafour said on RTV Ghana.



The veteran hiplife musician shared his concern and worry over the poor music content and concepts saying Ghanaian songs today critically lack good lyrical content as compared to previous.



According to him any good music produced must be able to impact positively on the listener.