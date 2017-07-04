Miss Ghana Calls On Public To Choose A Queen

Madam Catherine Afeku with Miss Ghana Related Stories



The ‘My Miss Ghana’ project is an initiative that involves the general public in the selection of the person that would emerge the winner of the ‘Miss Ghana, 60Years On’ pageant.



Members of the general public are to identify any person who fits the role of a beauty queen and stands a good chance of competing and winning the Miss Ghana crown.



Any person can take the photo of the potential beauty queen and send it to all the social media handles of the Miss Ghana Organisation and also to the website for the campaign. The photos that would be submitted should have the following details; name and contact of the sender/identifier, name of the potential beauty queen, her social media account details (if any), add the hash tag #myMissGhana, #MissGhana60YearsOn.



Submissions can also be sent to



Photos of potential queens would be compiled and added to those that would be selected at the main auditions of the pageant for another round, where the final selection would be done for the final contestants for the pageant.



The finders/scouts/identifiers who would find their selected potential queens in the top 10 grand finale of the contest stand a chance of winning prizes from NASCO or a weekend stay at Busua Beach Resort Hotel.



As the organisation marks its 60th anniversary, the focus is to have the ‘Miss Ghana 60Years On’ titleholder, runners-up and regional queens dedicate a minimum of one year of service full of commitment, diligence, loyalty and passion – in line with extending social intervention programmes across the country.



