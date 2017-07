Baba Spirit and Ayitey Powers Related Stories Boxer Michael Ayitey Okine popularly known as Ayitey Powers and Ccomedian, Baba Spirit had a confrontation live on radio.



Ayitey Powers and Baba Spirit clashed in the studios of Kasapa FM, an Accra-based radio station.



In a viral video, Ayitey Powers remained a calm posture while Baba Spirit, on the other hand, was very vocal and aggressive.



Baba Spirit was heard telling Ayitey Powers not to attempt fighting him because he will dismantle him like what Bukom Banku did.



He also reiterated that Ayitey Powers is not strong to the extent that his wife beats him almost every day.



Watch the video below:



