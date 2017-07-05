I Am Not For Pre-Marital Sex - Actress

Related Stories Actress Chantelle Asante, co-host of the award-winning show, Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV, has waded into the pre-marital sex debate, arguing that pre-marital sex depends on one’s religion despite stating flatly that, “it is not my thing.”



Chantelle Asante, who was responding to reports that singer Efya is promoting pre-marital sex also cautioned against judging people who engage in it.



She argued, “It [pre-marital sex] depends on your religion; if you are not a religious person then you are free to do what you feel comfortable with. If she is in love and she feels she wants to make love with her partner…”



“She is not following the Bible…You shouldn’t really judge people; you don’t know the full story. I don’t even know the full story so I will just leave it at that.”



Jessica Opare Saforo, co-host of the show also advised couples to protect themselves if they have to engage in pre-marital sex, despite agreeing that a lot of Christians will frown upon sex before marriage.



“I think depending on what religion you ascribe to tells if it is either a big deal or not … about 70% of our population is Christian, I stand to be corrected and so, of course, a lot of people will frown on it but the question is, are people not having it?”



She continued, “so this is my thing, do what your religion says you should, if your religion is against it don’t indulge but if you do indulge, protect yourself”.