Joe Mettle, Bro Sammy, Francis Amoh To Headline Capital Bank Worship Night

Related Stories Ghana’s current artiste of the year – Joe Mettle will headline Capital Bank’s annual worship concert dubbed Worship Night to be held at the ICGC Calvary Temple, Sakumono on the 9th of July at 4:00pm.



The event which is a free worship concert is organized by Capital Bank in July every year to thank Jehovah God for seeing the bank through the first half of the year and to seek his blessings for the next half. It’s also an opportunity for customers and the public to enjoy free worship gospel in line with the bank’s cardinal value of “God-Centeredness.”



Other artistes on the bill include the inspiring Bro. Sammy, a colossus in local worship songs and the energetic Francis Amoh. Capital Bank’s Fragrance Choir and other guest artistes will also be ministering at the event.



The theme for this year’s worship night is Unending Worship.



Commenting on the theme, Managing Director of Capital Bank, Rev.

Fitzgerald Odonkor stated that this year’s theme is only a reflection of Capital Bank’s belief that “worship is a way of life and as such it that it should continue unabated in our hearts and minds irrespective of our circumstances”. “It should also be manifested through deep-seated care for each other in every facet of our personal and corporate lives” – he added.



Capital Bank is a wholly-owned Ghanaian Bank with the vision to become the local bank of excellence for African markets, providing the standard of measure for stakeholder return.



Capital Bank is noted for innovation and it’s the first financial institution to make it possible for customers to deposit cash into their bank accounts anytime, any day, anywhere through their mobile phones with its SpeedPay solution.



Currently Capital Bank has twenty-four (24) operational branches in total, located at Spintex, Tesano, Newtown, Makola, Ashiaman, Osu, Dansoman, Kasoa, Central University College (CUC), Abossey Okai, Achimota, Airport, Edum, Koforidua, Miotso, Tema, Cape-Coast, Pampasso, Winneba, Takoradi, Labone, Tamale, A&C Mall and Techiman.