Odartey Lamptey’s Ex-Wife Files For Appeal Over Court Verdict

Related Stories The Ex-wife of Former Ghanaian international footballer, Nii Odartey Lamptey, Gloria Appiah has filed for an appeal over recent court verdict, Kasapa Sports can confirm.



She has failed in an attempt to gain fifty percent (50%) share of his assets after an Accra High Court ruled that having three children out of wedlock is an “adulterous” life.



Kasapa Sports sources revealed that Gloria Appiah want to take possession of the East Legon seven bed room mansion.



On June 14, 2017 the Court Complex in Accra, Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey put finality to the bitter divorce battle between the estranged lovers which had lingered on since 2013.



Gloria Appiah’s motion to be awarded half of each of the ex-footballer’s properties was completed quashed. She has however been allocated Nii Lamptey’s three bed room house located at Dome as he had proposed.



Meanwhile, Her Lordship Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey recounts that Gloria Appiah helped Odartey in one way or the other during that 21-years period therefore awarded 40% of a GHc500, 000 cash as alimony to the ex-wife, a cost we understand Nii Lamptey intended to appeal.



Another twist from the camp of the Ex-wife revealed two of the daughters are biological fathers of one Ken who works with an Oil company.



The former midfielder, who represented Ghana at the 1992, 1994 and 1996 African Nations Cup tournaments, secretly took samples from the three children and did a DNA test, which reportedly revealed that none of three girls were fathered by him.





