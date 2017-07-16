Christabel Ekeh's Nude Photos Didn't Alarm Parents - Sister

Related Stories If you are one of the countless Ghanaians who have been berating actress Christabel Ekeh after her nude pictures went viral then you should be thinking twice because parents of the young lady say everybody should let their daughter have her peace of mind.



This was communicated to the public when the “Potomato” actress’ sister, Tabitha Ekeh spoke on Peace FM Saturday afternoon after her sister became the talk of the town.



Tabitha disclosed that her parents have seen the pictures and are unperturbed about them.



The younger sister of Christabel Ekeh answering Kwasi Aboagye who asked about her parents’ reaction after they saw the trending photos disclosed that “for them, their daughter says that is her new brand so the public should let her be”.



She continued to refute reports that her sister is mentally unstable.