Stop Competing With Each Other - Laila Djansi Warns Actors And Actresses

Well known Ghanaian-American film maker, Leila Afua Djansi, has written a heartfelt message for Ghanaian actors and actresses warning them from certain falsities of the local entertainment industry.



Leila Afua Djansi has stated that actors should focus their efforts on becoming good at their acting, instead of trying to please bloggers or the social media scene. The US based filmaker said actors and actresses, "become a star by playing characters that people relate to. Characters that move people," in her emphatic post.



According to Ms. Djansi, she had recently came across Christabel Ekeh's racey "birthday suit" Instagram. Ms. Djansi related how having seen the actress in a movie with John Dumelo she admired her acting abilities.



"I was very interested in her cos she seemed to understand what she was doing on screen." she writes.



Having vowed never to comment on the Ghanaian movie industry anymore, Ms. Djansi says she only spoke out after seeing Christabel Eckeh's "explicit" photos and thought that the actress may be going through some kind of mental challenge.



She [Leila Djansi] wrote that though she's not one to be against nude photos, these particular ones "looked very tacky" and she suspected some kind of mental hardship on the actress's side.



"After speaking to a number of people, it was confirmed that she was. I wanted to ask for her number to see whether I could encourage her, but I was told things were bad," says Leila Djansi. Ms. Djansi goes on to urge actors, actresses and those who seek stardom to do their best on the screen