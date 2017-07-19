I Wanted To Abort My Child - Actress

Related Stories Actress Tracey Boakye has revealed that she planned to abort her son whilst pregnant because her then boyfriend dumped her when he found out she was pregnant.



According to Tracey, who was dating football player Yahaya Mohammed at the time, the lack of attention and love from the man she then loved made her take the decision to get rid of the baby, but she was stopped by actress Vivian Jill.



“…I was tired of crying everyday. I didn’t have a financial problem because my family was always ready to support but I never had attention and love from the man during the pregnancy period so I decided to get rid of it and move on with my life.” Boakye told ZionFelix during her recent appearance on Celebrity Ride.



“The time I planned on aborting the child, I had already told Vivian so she asked me to delete her number if I implement my plans so I just had to stop what I wanted to do. That was the best decision she (Vivian Jill Lawrence) helped me to take” she added.



Boakye therefore revealed that after giving birth, she named the actress as the Godmother to her child.