Jon Benjamin Jabs Joy FM Journalist Over Press Briefing

The former British High Commissioner to Ghana, Jon Benjamin is known for possibly being the most socially interactive diplomat the country has ever had.



He has been the face of trolls, sharp and sometimes heated debates with Ghanaian, given his very vocal opinions on the issues in Ghana.



While some have called him out for being too ‘nosy’ when it comes to Ghanaian issues, other have been impressed with his dedication to being as open, opinionated and interactive with Ghanaians on social media, as possible.



Jon Benjamin is therefore familiar the popular names in the media circles, forming cheerful acquaintances with most of them.



On Tuesday, at the maiden press briefing with the President at the Flagstaff house, one of Ghana’s noted journalists, Nana Aba Anamoah stood to ask her question.



On his Twitter feed, the former commission (jokingly) poked Joy FM’s Kojo Yankson for looking at his phone rather than listen to Nana Aba’s question.