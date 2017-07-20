I Naturally Attract Young People – Deborah Vanessa

Related Stories Ghanaian songstress Deborah Owusu Bonsu popularly known in showbiz as Sister Derby has disclosed she naturally attract young people.



In an interview, the ‘Ghana Jollof’ singer said “I don’t go out looking for young people; I think I just naturally attract young people.”



According to her, people believe she is younger, but only get to know her real age when she opens up to them. “And I like to believe that they think I am younger because Medikal didn’t know my age he assumed I was like 22,” she noted.



Asked if Ghanaians should expect a wedding between herself [Sister Derby] and Medikal, the songstress said “it’s not a priority”.



“I would want to spend the rest of my life with him but whether there is paper signing or not it does not bother me,” she added.







