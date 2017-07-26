Ghanaian Celebrities Borrow Clothes And Accessories To Slay – Prince David Osei

Related Stories Actor Prince David Osei backs Yvonne Nelson’s comment against actors who dress to kill at events but are not doing anything to save the dying movie industry.



In a comment on Zionfelix.com’s post on instagram, the actor who is currently in the United States of America questioned her colleagues the essence in taking and using outfits and accessories belonging to someone else with the intention of returning them just to slay on red carpet when they lack movie roles.



Mr. Osei who made it clear that he sees nothing wrong with glitz and glamour opined, “that can only be relevant when you have made a name and have great influence”



Prince David Osei believes the new kid on the block, slaying is the reason why “everyone is desperate borrowing clothes to make a mark on the Red carpet”. The “Devilish Angel” actor added that “emergence of this so called trend and many more is the reason people are going nude and doing whatever they can to become popular”



Read David Osei’s comment on Zionfelix.com’s instagram post below:



“What are you slaying for if I may ask?Except you are a photo model??What is your name and achievement in the industry to flaunt borrowed garments and accessories??When you don’t even have a movie role??When there are no quality productions to submit for awards??There’s absolutely nothing wrong with glitz,glamour,flamboyance bla bla we all do it..but that can only be relevant when you have made a name and have great influence..That is what happens in Hollywood and even Nigeria..You celebrate success not mediocre. This is the reason why everyone desperate borrowing clothes to make a mark on the Red carpet, there’s a mad Euphoria to just slay and be popular on social media with no work put to it. Emergence of this so called trend and many more is the reason people are going nude and doing whatever they can to become popular..Let our works and movies slay ???? that is if am correct in this context..The industry needs love,respect and a revival because after all the slaying on the Red carpet and your name is not even among the first 10-15 Ghanaian Actors/Actresses Really????”