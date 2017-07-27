Ebony’s Father Defends Her

Related Stories If you are among those who disapprove of Ebony’s sense of fashion and consider her a bad girl, save your breath because her father does not.



Her father, Nana Poku Kwarteng sees nothing wrong with his daughter revealing flesh most of the time or her raunchy stagecraft.



He told Showbiz in an interview, he is very proud of his daughter and supports everything she wears and does through and through.



“I am supportive of anything my daughter does and anything she wears. I am not ashamed as a father, the truth is that, I choose what she wears and I bless her before she goes out to perform. Some Ghanaians are hypocrites and I am sorry but I am not one of them,” he said.



Touching on how he feels when he hears of or reads negative things about his daughter, he said, “I am not bothered at all. The reason is simple, I know my daughter than anyone else. What people see out there is what we want them to see and that is because she is an artiste and needs a brand that will sell.



“For God’s sake, she is a Dancehall artiste and she wears what will make her feel confident when performing on stage. Something that will depict the genre of music and songs she churns outs”, he added.



When asked if his daughter, Ebony real name, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, is a bad girl, Nana Poku Kwarteng jumped to her defense saying “My daughter is not a bad girl, she is very calm, loving and a respectful person. Whatever she does on stage ends there. She is a different person when she gets home”, he said.



Describing the relationship between himself and Ebony, he said, “My girl as I usually call her is close to my heart. We are so close that I gave her the go ahead when she told me she wanted to do music.



“Initially I questioned her decision because, she is a very intelligent girl and was doing extremely well in school and every parent will want his or her child to get to the top of the highest academic ladder.



“But she insisted music was what she wanted to do. Music is where her heart is and I gave her my blessings. I couldn’t have stopped her because these children are smart”, the father of Poison singer said.



He also urged parents to “listen to their children, if they want to do something different than what you had in mind, just guide them and give them a reason to give their best and that applies to positive steps only. Do not you force your decision on them.”