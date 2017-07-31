RTP Awards 2017 Launched In Accra

Related Stories The 2017 edition of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards has been launched.



The launch took place at the forecourt of RTP House in Accra.



Speaking during the event, the Chief Executive of the award scheme, Prince Mackay indicated that the event is to motivate and honour radio and television personalities for their hard work.



With this year's event, the organizers of the even have chosen new officers to handle their communications.



According to Prince Mackay, Rifkin Dodoo and Isaac Andoh have been selected as the PR officers for the awards.



“We’ve actually signed on certain personalities who will be helping pull RTP together to the next levels. We have plans to make RTP a global brand. So Mr. Rifkin Dodoo is going to head our communications team,” he said.



He added that Mr. Isaac Andoh would be assisting Rifkin in discharge of the communication duties and so they will be the spokespersons for the scheme.



About Rifkin Dodoo



Rifkin is a UK trained Management Consultant who was the head of the team of business coaches for McDonald’s UK training in Survey other parts of Greater London.



He planned, structured and implemented the setup of the HR division for the largest local business. He is a recurring speaker at Boston Speaks in Massachusetts, USA since 2016 and currently the Communications Strategist for RTP awards.



About Isaac Andoh



Before taking a career in journalism, Isaac Kyei Andoh was the Communication Director of Tomorrow Pioneers Foundation and the Focal Person for SEND- Ghana to Ga South Municipality Assembly between 2007 and 2009.



He led a detailed research into all government pro-poor policies between that period in 2009, he decided to start working as a full time journalism and got a job with the Citizens Newspaper.



He rose to become the deputy editor of the paper. Uncomfortable operating within the editorial policy space of the newspaper and to a large extent most Newspapers, Isaac decided to go into Freelancing whilst providing Media Support Service for Organization and individuals.



He got to work for Jerry Akaminko, managed Kweku Manu and provided media related services for a number of companies that include: Koans Building Solutions, Yutees services, Wileb Mining and more.



Prince Mackay in his address also mentioned former Marketing Director of Tigo and morning show host of Radio XYZ, Jesse Agyepong as the Chief Operations Officer of the RTP Awards.



According to Prince Mackay, from next week, radio and TV presenters across the country will be given the opportunity to file for nomination via www.rtpawards.org.



About RTP Awards



Organised by Big Events Ghana, RTP Awards was founded in 2011 to award excellence in broadcasting.