Mahama Kids Wish Former First Couple A Happy 25th Anniversary

Former president John Mahama and his wife, Lordina, marked 25 years of marriage and their children recorded a short video commending the former first couple on their continuous devotion towards each other.



Former President John Dramani Mahama and former first lady Lordina Mahama celebrated 25 years of their union over the weekend in a beautiful silver themed ceremony at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra.



Attended by some of the most influential names in Ghana's political class, former president John Mahama and wife, Lordina's silver jubilee celebration saw many come out to share and congratulate the former first couple. The touching of all, perhaps, is a message from the couple's children, Farida, Sharaf, and Shahida. Farida, the youngest and ever the extrovert, congratulates her parents and points out that according to her, 25 years is really a lot, especially considering that she's not even 10 years old yet.