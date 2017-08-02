Jeshurun Okyere Headlines August Worship 2017

Related Stories Gospel musician, Jeshurun Okyere would headline this year’s gospel event, August Worship.



The event, which is aimed at celebrating the goodness of God throughout the year, is themed; “Perfect God”, and is scheduled to take place on August 20, at The Maker’s House Chapel International.



Addressing the media at Tulip Inn Hotel, Jeshurun Okyere revealed that this year’s event would feature Nigeria’s finest gospel dynamo, Victoria Orenze and Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye.



The ‘Healing Stream’ hit maker, added that General Overseer of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr. Michael Boadi Nyamekye, would also take his turn to inspire the youth.



For the first time, the usual venue would be changed from the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) to The Maker's House Chapel International at Kwabenya Point 1, a development, which Jeshurun explained, was as a result of a clash with a national event in the morning, which would likely affect the setting up for the show.



He further bemoaned the lack of event venues in the country and called on those in the helm of affairs and private sector to take up the initiative to cushion event organisers from the stress they go through.



According to Jeshurun Okyere, the event would impact society and help people to come out from the challenges they have encountered throughout the year.



Jeshurun, who had two nominations at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards, has earned two nominations at this year’s Ghana Music Awards UK among others.



This year’s August Worship happens to be the 7th edition since the inception of the programme in 2010.



