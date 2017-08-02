I Was Addicted To Masturbation For Seven Years- Gospel Musician

Related Stories Gospel musician Jeshurun Okyere has dislosed that he used to be addicted to masturbation but by the divine intervention of God, he is out of it.



The crooner at a press conference held on Tuesday, August 1 to launch his annual ‘August Worship’ event admitted to was to the sexual act for about 7 years but he does not do it any more.



According to him, he stopped the act years before he married Christiana Ofori Onwom at International Central Gospel Church on May 13 this year.



Jeshurun Okyere who said he masturbated for seven years added that he has been touring schools to preach against the act.



“I’ve completely stopped and I believe that it possible for most people to also quit. I’ve helped more than fifty young men to overcome masturbation. As much as I think it’s spiritual issue, I also believe it is psychological sometimes and most people who get into it have other things that trigger the act.” he said.



The musician who revealed that he could leave lecture hall to masturbate at a secret place added that he does not to judge whether the act is good or not but he would advise addicts to stop.



The seventh edition of Mr Okyere’s ‘August Worship’ dubbed “Perfect God”, is scheduled to take place on August 20, at Maker’s House Chapel International. This year’s event would feature Nigeria’s finest gospel dynamo, Victoria Orenze and Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye.