Vice President's Wife Under Attack For Posing With Kumkum Bhagya Star

The picture of Vice President's wife, Samira Bawumia and Pammi of Kumkum Bhagya fame is gone viral on social media and has attracted both negetive and positive reactions.



Some section of the Ghanaian public has criticized the move by Madam Samira by insinuating that the picture was in a way endorsing the long-running Indian soap opera to the expence of the local movie industry.



One of such critics of the move is local movie producer, Ola Kwaku Michael. The movie producer was of the view that Samira Bawumia’s endorsement of the foreign series was enough to kill the already dying local movie industry.



He added that calls to cancel the Indian soap would mean nothing now that they have received the government’s approval with the picture.



Ola Michael who is a former FIPAG PRO and NDC activist sarcastically chastised the Second Lady’s move by congratulating her for being a great inspiration to the Ghanaian movie industry.



Many Ghanaians have called for an alternative Ghanaian content to replace the Indian series but the love many Ghanaians have for the soap opera knows no bounds and it is not likely the love and anticipation that comes with the show is going to end anytime soon.



Kumkum Bhagya is an Indian series that airs on Adom TV. The voice over for the series has been translated into Twi.