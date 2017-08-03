Choirmaster ‘Doubles Up’ His Game

Related Stories Since 2014, it has been an annual ritual for musician, Choirmaster to release a new song on July 26 which happens to be his birthday and this year was no exception.



So last Wednesday, his fans who were waiting in anticipation were not disappointed as he dropped a new single, Double Up, an Afro Pop piece to their delight.



According to Choirmaster, the party song which features Mercury Quaye and The Mason is also to announce his new style of making good impression on the music scene.



“My birthday is the only time that I get a lot of attention from ‘choristers’ and ‘non-choristers’ and so I believe it’s the right opportunity to drop a new single every year,” the father of two told Showbiz on Monday.



Recorded and produced by Gadgisberg of Screech Studios in Accra, Double Up is definitely a new challenge for the artiste to test his versatility.



The mid-tempo song which captures a party mood begins with Choirmaster calling on revellers to join him to make merry.

He goes on to sing about how his party will be the talk of town because he’s “doubling up”.



DJ Mercury and The Mason then take turns to hype the moment with their pronouncement of being “full members” of the party and their readiness to have a great time.



“I’m not known for Afro Pop but so far, it has been good. Already, I’m hopeful I can get a nod at next year’s BET Awards because I have put in a lot of effort to make this great song,” Choirmaster added.



Currently, Choirmaster is working on the release of his second album after his debut solo album, Revelations in 2015 which had songs such as Pull Him Down, Ghana’s Most Beautiful, and Bedroom Cheers among others.