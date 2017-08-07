Paapa Yankson To Be Buried On October 21

Related Stories The final funeral rites of the late singer/songwriter, Paapa Kofi Yankson, is scheduled for Accra on October 21 after burial at Apam in the Central Region on the same day.



This was revealed by his family during the one week celebration for the veteran highlife star last Friday, August 4 at the Dansoman Keep Fit Grounds in Accra.



The one week observation was attended by the late musician’s family, friends and colleague musicians



Musicians at the event included Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B. Crentsil, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, Diana Hopeson, Della Hayes, Lady Talata, Bessa Simons and Rex Omar.



Others were Paulina Oduro, Amakye Dede, Ras Levi, Sloopy Mike Gyamfi, Gifty Osei, Kofi Bentil, Akosua Agyapong, Daniel ‘Goldman’ Agyin, Pozo Hayes, Mary Ghansah, Tomi Darling and Gifty Ghansah



Some of them performed in honour of Paapa Yankson whose known songs included include Abam Kofi, Okukuseku, Show Your Love, Woara Akofa Aba, Jealousy, Men Sei Mi Dzin and Bebia Odo Wo.



Also in attendance were media and showbiz-related personalities like Kwami Sefa Kayi, Kofi Asare Brako, Odeefuo, Osofo Dadzie, Micky Darling and David Dontoh.



Nana Kwame Ampadu and AB Crentsil used the opportunity to pay tribute to Paapa Yankson and shared some exciting moments they had with their late colleague.



