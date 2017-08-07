Samini Denies Sleeping With Stephanie Benson

Related Stories Afro-Dancehall artiste, Samini has denied claims that he is sleeping with Stephanie Benson.



Photos released on Social media last week suggested that the ‘Linda’ hitmaker was having an affair with Stephanie.



In the photos, the two were seen in an uncompromising pose with Stephanie seen in a see through dress suggesting the two had banged it.



But speaking to pulse.com.gh, the Dancehall artiste, debunked claims that he was having an affair with the married woman.



He indicated that his relationship with Stephanie Benson is strictly business and not pleasure adding that the pictures should be seen from the creative point of view.



He indicated that Stephanie is married and there is no way he could have an affair with a married woman.



He said “Yes, of course, somebody’s wife and so I would not be doing anything that’s not supposed to be done with someone’s wife. Once she is an artist and I am an artist as well… you get the clue?”



Photos released to the public showed a Samini with his belt hanging loose while he groped Stephanie Benson’s thigh and a host of other noteworthy moments.