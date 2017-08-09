Juliet Ibrahim Shares Tips In Finding A Man

Related Stories Actress-Juliet Ibrahim is brewing in love and after a failed marriage, Juliet Ibrahim must have learned some great lessons–and therefore she’s in a good position to tell us what a woman should do to get a relationship to work.



Juliet Ibrahim is off the market, in fact, she says she has been off the market for about a year now but decided to keep her relationship secret for a bit, as once advised by her friend and Founding Editor of GhanaCelebrities.Com-Chris-Vincent Agyapong Febiri.



The mother of one is now confident that her relationship with Nigerian musician-Iceberg Slim has good roots and therefore has announced it to her social media followers.



Juliet Ibrahim is so crazy in love to the extent that she has gone to get two same tattoos with her new boo. The couple got two sets of matching tattoos of which one is a single heart on their inner-wrist.



Obviously, Iceberg must be tickling Juliet Ibrahim at the right spots, making her fall this deep. And she must also be doing her part–to ensure that the relationship is working.



We are excited for Juliet Ibrahim for finding love once again and on the back of the blossoming love, GhanaCelebrities.Com reached out to Juliet Ibrahim to ask for her 5 top tips to women, in finding an African man and also making relationships last.



You may not agree but that has worked for Juliet Ibrahim–and a sister is sharing her experience/tips so you can take a cue or continue with your tactics, which probably has not been working.



According to Juliet, as a woman, you must “Get your Own! stay determined, hard working and supportive. Nurture, be patient, stay submissive and this doesn’t mean you should not have a voice and be bullied or violated; but simply let a man be A man, speak kindly and above all stay prayerful for the both of you as the woman is always the pillar in the home.”



She also said; “Be yourself and be real, no need to fake or pretend and be who you are not to impress a man; your soul mate will love you for exactly who you are.”



Juliet added: “Do Not let society control you. Don’t live for what people think is right or wrong for you; be the judge of your own happiness because you only live once; hence make sure you live right by you.”