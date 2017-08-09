Mzbel Is A 'Brave' Artiste – Samini

Related Stories According to Emmanuel Andrews popularly known by stage name Samini, no female artiste in Ghana has been confronted with resentment and reprove from Ghanaians like female hip life artiste, MzBel.



Reacting to a recent story in the media, the dancehall artiste opined that the saucy girl is ‘brave’ considering the run of mishaps and tragedies that have plagued her music and personal life.



Samini, who was a guest alongside actor James Gardner on Ghana’s most entertaining urban talk show, 3 Music Flava said; ‘’I don’t think there’s any female artist that can compare themselves to what MzBel has been through. From the abuse from fans and Ghanaians. To the rape at her apartment, the whole musical journey, then the election saga. I think she is brave to always feel free, speak up and represent herself.’’



MzBel launched herself to stardom with her hit single Saucy Girl in 2002. Her controversial traits, music and comments have navigated her seemingly successful but short music career.



‘’When you see her interviews, she’s confident and that’s one thing I like about her’’ Samini added.



The reggae artiste who has worked with several charts topping local and international artiste revealed that his favourite Shatta Wale song is ‘Chop Kiss’.



Asked about the possibility of changing a thing with brand Samini, the 2006 MOBO award winner stated that life is a journey and everything embedded therein teaches we [humans] lessons.



‘’I wouldn’t want to change anything about me because I believe it’s a learning process and as you grow, you pick what is going to help you build and drop what’s negative. I believe it’s a journey thus so far it’s been good for me.’’



Samini has been a dominant force in the music scene with a melodious mixture of hi-life, dancehall, reggae and hip-hop.



His rivalry with dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale is described by many as most daring yet fascinating, one he [Samini] describes as special.



He is currently working on a strict reggae album.



