John Dumelo to host 2017 Glitz Style Awards

Related Stories Award-winning actor John Dumelo has been announced as the host for this year’s Glitz Style Awards 2017 scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 19 at the Movenpick Hotel.



The event seeks to strengthen the growing fashion industry by establishing, developing and promoting international industry standards here in Ghana.



It is also an opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and across the African continent.



This is the first time John Dumelo will be assuming such a role in front of a large audience after it was hosted last year by another Ghanaian international presenter, Sika Osei.



However, he is expected to blow the minds of guests with his strong sense of humour and his amiability which cuts across the entertainment industry.