Resume Duty Or Resign - Actor Jim Iyke Tells Prez Buhari (VIDEO)

Related Stories Nollywood actor Jim Iyke joined the #ResumeOrResign protest on its third day at its convergence point in Unity Park, Abuja.



The actor who spoke to reporters at the rally, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resume his duty, or resign.

He said it is natural for people to grow old and become unable to discharge their duties properly. But in such cases, it is required for the old to step down.



He added that Nigeria which was once the Giant of Africa is now a joke.





