I Don’t Have Cancer – Regina

Related Stories Ghanaian broadcaster and actress, Regina Van-Helvert, has debunked rumours that she is sick with cancer, following an Instagram post by a movie producer showing an image of her with ‘clear symptoms of a cancer patient.’



She has told News One in an interview over the weekend that she is perfectly well. Regina hinted that she is not sick as it being speculated, insisting that “there is no cause for alarm.”



“I have had a lot of calls from people; my friends and my family on my birthday asking if I was sick. I still get people calling me to find out. There is nothing wrong with me, I am perfectly well,” she stated.



The cancer rumours started on her birthday after producer Daniel Edah posted the photo of himself with a sick-looking Regina on a hospital bed and said, “Sometimes the strongest among us is the one who smile through silent pain, cry behind closed doors and fight battles nobody knows about. Happy birthday and get well soon.”



The GHone TV presenter and ‘Heels & Sneakers’ actress never commented or replied to the post. Meanwhile, she has commented on other posts about her birthday from her friends and well-wishers.



Some people believe that there is some iota of truth in the rumours for the fact that Regina recently shaved her hair to skull and now uses weave-on to hide it.



Also, last week, she was seen at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where she allegedly went for a ‘certain treatment.’



Even though she swore she is not sick, she confirmed that she was at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital last week, reiterating that she is not obliged to tell anyone what she went there for.



She also discredited the picture posted by producer Daniel Edah, saying, “That picture was from a movie set.”



But when Daniel Edah was contacted on phone yesterday, he told News One that he has never said Regina had cancer.



“There is no point arguing over this bro. I don’t need to prove anything. I only wished her a speedy recovery on social media. I never said she had cancer. If she says she is well. That’s what I wished for her. Let’s not drag this,” he said.



“I wish she could tell you why she was at Korle-Bu,” the movie producer added.





