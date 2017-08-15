Naa Ashorkor Returns To Work After Giving Birth - Video

Related Stories Media Personality Naa Ashorkor has resumed work months after she gave birth. Ashorkor gave birth to her first child, a boy, some three years after she married.



Prior to taking an extended leave, she was the host of mid-morning show ‘The Zone’ on Starr 103.5 FM, and also hosted ‘Tales From The Powder Room’ on GHOneTV.



Nana Aba Anamoah, her colleague at the Ridge-based Television station posted a video on Instagram of herself and Ashorkor saying: “guess who resumed? Naa Ashorkor with a bundle of joy. Still looking very sexy.”



The video finds Ashorkor waving, showing her back and then her face to the camera.



Video below.











@naa_ashorkor_ ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by nana aba (@thenanaaba) on Aug 15, 2017 at 11:21am PDT









Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.