Naa Ashorkor Returns To Work After Giving Birth - Video

Media Personality Naa Ashorkor has resumed work months after she gave birth. Ashorkor gave birth to her first child, a boy, some three years after she married.
Prior to taking an extended leave, she was the host of mid-morning show ‘The Zone’ on Starr 103.5 FM, and also hosted ‘Tales From The Powder Room’ on GHOneTV.
Nana Aba Anamoah, her colleague at the Ridge-based Television station posted a video on Instagram of herself and Ashorkor saying: “guess who resumed? Naa Ashorkor with a bundle of joy. Still looking very sexy.”
The video finds Ashorkor waving, showing her back and then her face to the camera.
