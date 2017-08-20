 
 

Samira Bawumia Adjudged Style Icon At Glitz Style Awards
 
20-Aug-2017  
Popular for her ‘wild’ sense of style and fashion, it may be no surprising that Hajia Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana, was named the Style Icon of the Year at the third edition of the Glitz Style Awards 2017.

Looking her usual stunning self, the mother of four, in her figure hugging dress which flaunted her curves got heads turning at the event.

Samira speaking at the event said even though she likes looking good, she also thinks of how to makes a positive impact on people’s lives.

The Glitz Style Awards celebrates individuals setting trends and defying the odds with their Fashion style.

The event, which was graced by celebrities and high profile personalities including Nigeria’s Stephanie Okereke Linus and others saw winners in categories across music, radio, televisions, film, business and fashion.

Winners of the hotly anticipated awards includes Zynnel Zuh, Nana Akua Addo, Bola Ray, Berla Mundi Toke Makinwa and many others.

The 2017 Glitz Style Awards came off Saturday August 19 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Check below for the full list of winners at the third edition of the Glitz Style Awards

Style Icon (Board Decision) — Samira Bawumia

Red Carpet Designer of the Year — Sima Brew

Model of the Year — Roselyn Ashkar

Style Influencer of the Year (Africa) — Toke Makinwa

Outstanding Contributor to Fashion/Outstanding Achievement (Board
Decision) — Radford University College.

Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year — Zynnel Zuh

Glitz Africa Magazine Stylish Celebrity – (Not public voting) — Joselyn Dumas

African Designer of the Year — Mai Atafo

Most Stylish Artiste of the Year — Okyeame Kwame

Emerging Designer of the Year — Quofi Akotuah.

Most Stylish Business Executive of the Year — Bola Ray

Fashion Blog of the Year (Africa) — Bella Naija

Best Dressed Celebrity on Red Carpet — Nana Akua Addo

Fashion Photographer of the Year — Nii Djarbeng (LightVille)

Most Stylish Media Personality of the Year — Berla Mundi

Makeup Artist of the Year — Valerie Lawson
 
 
 
Source: Ghanaweb.com
 
 

