Yvonne Nelson’s Attack On Celebs Slaying On Red-Carpet Wrong - Oscar Doe

Related Stories Actress Yvonne Nelson last month in series in Tweet, questioned why some of her colleague movie stars, choose to dress fancy to slay on the red-carpets at events, instead of working hard to revive the dead movie industry.



Her tweet generated a lot of social media buzz with some people supporting and others condemning her.



The latest to speak against her tweet is the President and Executive Chairman of Eurostar Global Limousine Group, Oscar Yao Doe, the man behind the Red Carpet Best Dressed Celebrities honours.



In an interview with Hitz News at the just ended Glitz Style Awards, he stated that the actress was just wrong despite his admiration for Yvonne as an amazing person and a genius who has done so well for herself.



“You are Yvonne Nelson, you cannot discount this red-carpet fashion which also creates opportunities for other unknown people to become stars.”

Mr. Doe continued: “Fashion is an amazing industry. Look at how the makeup artistes are popping up.”



He noted that, until recently, he personally over the years does not get excited over events in Ghana due to the outfit people wear to events.