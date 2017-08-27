Ruff And Smooth Admit To Betraying Bola Ray

Related Stories The high-flying career of award winning group Ruff and Smooth suddenly took a toll after what has been revealed by one member; Ricky Nana Agyemang bearing the moniker Bullet as an act of disloyalty and unfaithfulness to their (then) label; Empire Entertainment Records



Reacting to a comparable situation he currently faces with self-owned Ruff Town Record pin-up star; Ebony, Bullet revealed how he still regrets his overweening attitude during the climax of his career with Bola Ray under Empire Entertainment Records.



“Most musicians are ungrateful and I’m one of them. It’s like 90 percent of musicians are just ungrateful. We did the same to Bola Ray years ago so to own my record label now and get such treatment is normal but there’s nothing like Ebony leaving my label though” he said to Feeling Daddy on Takoradi-based Empire102.7Fm.



All these come after an official press release signed by Ricky Nana Agyemang to debunk rumors of a supposed unrest and exit demands by Dancehall diva Ebony from her record label Ruff Town Records.