Lil Win Talks Success, Voodoo And Occultism

Ghanaian comedian and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah known in the showbiz circles as Lil Win has denied rumors circulating in the media that he is cultist.



Speaking on Adom FM, the ‘ladder’ hit maker said God is the source of his success.



Prayer fused with patience, according to Lil Win, if mastered will lead everyone to their door of triumph.



“It is God who blesses man. Ghanaians know I am a good person. It is not Voodoo. I am not an occultist. Man can’t lead another man into stardom only God. If you are patient you will have your day. You don’t need to envy anyone. If God gives you two years and you remain humble he will extend it…” he explained.



He recalled how he was denied his first role in the movie industry but persisted until the director gave him a chance which eventually led to his stardom.



“I use to sell shoes, polythene bags; I never thought I will be a star. They told me I won’t succeed before my first big movie. There were a lot of stars present. I only wanted a free role. I was given the opportunity after I persisted…”



“Pastors prayed for me and told me I will be a star. Without God, I would have been a criminal. I thank him for the blessing. I don’t listen to people. I look forward to great things. If you give up, you won’t succeed…” he advised.