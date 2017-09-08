Actress Throws Support Behind Afia Schwarzenegger

Related Stories Actress Nana Akua Addo has thrown her support behind Afia Schwarzenegger over the recent scandal involving her and ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwah.



Afia was caught in bed by her husband with another man and he filmed the video, which later leaked online.



Taking to Instagram, the professional slay queen said Afia has been wronged by her husband and deserves to be supported.



“Even as i stand against cheating in a relationship, I will never condone a threat with an acidic chemical. I am still surprised why this pathetic lame man has not yet been placed under arrest.” she wrote.



“This woman (Afia) has giving so much positive contribution to our society, even much more than some of our politicians. A great philantropist and a wonderful mother to her adopted daughter.” she added.



Ei, is that the same uncouth Afia always dragging people’s name into the gutter? Someone get us some of what Nana Akua Addo’s smoking!