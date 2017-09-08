Chris Attoh Named Ambassador For Iflix

Related Stories Ghana welcomes a new movie distribution channel, as Iflix, a subscription video on-demand platform, is launched.



The platform was launched in Accra with the announcement of popular actor Chris Attoh as its brand ambassador.



Iflix is a subscription video on-demand platform that allows its users to stream and download legal foreign and local content. Users can use it on five different devices, and two of them can be watched at the same time.



A company who sees its only competition as piracy has come at a very crucial time in Ghana’s film industry



“Piracy is not an ethical question in most emerging markets; it is very much a matter of convenience and accessibility. People don’t actively want to steal; they just want to watch the latest television shows and movies. So, the question then arose ‘What if we could provide a service that was better than piracy?’ Instead of the option of purchasing a single movie, what if we could provide thousands of hours of the world’s best content, with hundreds of first run exclusive titles, current hit and iconic award-winning TV series, blockbuster movies, popular local and regional content, children’s programs, and more…for the same price of a pirated DVD. And so, with this revolutionary idea in mind, Iflix was born,” Abner Briandt, Country Manager of Iflix Ghana, indicated.



The app provides so many good functions like its download and watch-later option. It also has a parental guidance option in order to sieve the content which is available to your children. The app can be accessed on mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops and other devices that can be connected to the internet.



Local movie producers greeted the coming of Iflix with joy because they believe it also has some local content on its platform in order to boost the local movie industry in Ghana.



Again, Iflix also has plans in the near future to commission its own contents beginning, especially in the stand-up comedy genre.



Iflix can be downloaded on the Google Playstore and AppStore, and is offering a one-month free subscription for new customers. Afterwards, customers are required to pay a monthly subscription of GH¢10.75. A full year’s subscription comes with a 33 percent discount.



The app, apart from movies and series, also provides music, sports, kids’ shows, documentaries and many more.