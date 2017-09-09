I Enjoyed Kissing Yvonne Nelson - Chris Attoh

Related Stories Actor Chris Attoh has disclosed that he enjoyed his kissing scenes with actress Yvonne Nelson in a couple of movies they starred in together.



The two are known to have starred in a number of productions together including ‘Single and Married’.



In some scenes, Chris, who played the role of Yvonne’s cheating husband, happened to kiss the actress a number of times; acts he admits to having enjoyed a lot.



He said on Joy FM Friday that “it was very enjoyable kissing Yvonne Nelson in the film ‘Single and Married’, every time I would run for it.”



The actor, who admits that he immerses himself totally in the roles he plays; also expressed admiration for the lips of some ladies he happened to work with in his latest work which is yet to be released. He describes them as ‘amazing’.



Celebrity marriages



Chris Attoh whose marriage to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite was rumoured to have hit the rocks sometime last year, on the show, offered some advice on the best ways celebrity marriages can stand the test of time.



According to him, “Marriage is serious business, marriage is a partnership. We’re living with a generation that wants everything now, and it’s not built like that.”



He believes that men should “look for true values, what you want in a woman. Look for someone you can converse with also as you grow old.”



Above all, the actor believes one must choose a friend for life when considering a marriage partner.



