Shatta Michy, wife of the famous Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale appears not to be perturbed about the allegations of her breast implant on social media.



She shares a post on social media with the inscription ‘I'm not weird. I'm a limited edition’.



Shatta Michy, the mother of Shatta Wale's first son, has recently been accused of having breast implants after she posted a picture of herself on social media.



Ghanaians trolled the Queen of the Shatta Movement in 2016 for showing her 'sagging breasts' at the Golden Movie Awards 2016 held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



Comparing the 2016 picture of her breasts with the 2017 picture, the public is of the view that Shatta Mitchy had worked on her 'oranges' which look firmer than before.



Shatta Michy was in the news recently when it was reported that she was being harassed by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to move her pub and grill from its location in East Legon. It was reported that the place was restricted for business purposes.



Among all these circulating issues and criticisms, she says, ‘I'm not weird’.