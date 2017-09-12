I Was Once A Criminal; There’s Hope For Afia Schwarzenegger – Kumchacha

Related Stories Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha is urging Ghanaians not to condemn Afia Schwarzenegger following the leakage of her nude video as he asserts that the comedienne can be reformed even if she is the worst personality on earth.



Using his life as an example, Kumchacha said he used to engage in various degrees of criminal activities but converted when he encountered Jesus.



His comments come on the back of Rev. Owusu Bempah’s statement that Afia Schwarzenegger should apologise publicly to him and other people she has offended or face the worst.



According to Kumchacha, grace abounds, hence, Afia could be used as an instrument to propagate the gospel.



“Saul became Paul after he encountered Christ. Everything is possible under the sun. Do you know who I was and the things I did in my hometown? I was a criminal. I was a thief. I could steal to the extent that people made me the caretaker of their farms. You have no idea the number of fowls I have stolen. Look, God uses people like my type to win souls for his kingdom. The stone the builders reject, becomes the cornerstone,” he said.



“Afia will become the greatest evangelist in Ghana. Mark it on the wall. So to speak, such persons are able to preach to others to change from their evil means when they convert. God has revealed to me that Afia Schwarzenegger will be a great evangelist in Ghana. She will be the greatest and win souls for Christ. The book of Ezekiel says God doesn’t take delight in the death of the wicked. I have prophesy and it shall surely come to pass,” he added.



Kumchacha however intimated that Afia Schwarzenegger’s allegations against Rev. Owusu Bempah and the insults hurled at Bishop Obinim, God's Way International Church, were despicable.



He advised Afia to apologise and desist from such acts.



“The allegations were unfounded. She shouldn’t have spoken against Bishop Obinim and Isaac Owusu Bempah. I was shocked to the bone when I heard about the words she used. You can’t talk to men of God like that. Not everyone will tolerate lies. Someone got mad and died because I cursed him… Regardless, let’s forgive whoever offends us. I’m begging my colleague pastors to overlook and forgive because if we pay attention to such utterances, we will end up cursing virtually everybody. Let’s bless instead,” he said.



A video of Afia Schwarzenegger allegedly cheating on her husband, Maxwell Abrokwa, went viral on social media last week. The video recorded by Mr. Abrokwa captures Afia Schwarzenegger naked with only a white towel covering her torso and wearing a head scarf. She was heard and seen begging Abrokwa who threatened to douse her face with acid, not to do so.



However sources say the marriage collapsed about three months ago. The two got married on October 22, 2016 in South Africa.