Ghanaians Do Not Like Reading For Pleasure – Kofi Akpabli

Kofi Akpabli is a writer and publisher Related Stories The author of Romancing Ghanaland – The beauty of ten regions, Kofi Akpabli has said Ghanaians like “posting and reading” at the same time.



He said he disagrees with the notion that Ghanaians do not like reading but rather believes Ghanaians read but not hardcopy of books.



Ghana’s reading culture is said to be improving gradually, but the publisher believes that industry players have to employ creative means of encouraging the public to purchase more books and read.



“When you see people in a bus or trotro you will find them holding their mobile phones posting and reading but what is not being read are books,” he emphasized.



Due to how expensive and non-accessibility of books, it is very easy to access the softer versions rather than the hardcopy versions which makes reading more convenient.



“When we say book reading it is not about reading for academic or professional purposes but rather we are talking about reading for pleasure that will enlighten and broaden your horizon about yourself and the world,” he reiterated.



Kofi Akpabli believes that the school system must place value on reading and books should be added to prizes to motivate people to read.



“If parents wants students to read for pleasure, students should see their own parents reading in the first place,” he said.