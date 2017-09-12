Italian Police Seize Sulley Muntari's Mercedes AMG G63

Related Stories Ghana international Sulley Muntari reportedly confessed “I’m going through a difficult time” to the Police when he was stopped while driving through the Italy-Swiss border on Monday.



The midfielder, currently unattached, was traveling in his Mercedes AMG G63 SUV said to be worth more than 150,000 euros.



Not known to Muntari, he had been on the “wanted list” after a Genoa-based company filed a complaint against him for a default in the arranged payment of the Mercedes SUV.



Upon reaching Chiasso Customs, the 33-year-old was stopped by the Italian Road Police with the Mercedes AMG G63 confiscated.



Several portals in Switzerland and Italy quoted the former star for the two Milan clubs as explaining to officials that has not paid the installments for his leased car because he is currently ‘broke’ but was planning to settle things as soon as possible.



“It’s true, I’ve defaulted with the payments. I’m going through a moment of great difficulty. I will set everything up sooner,” Muntari reportedly said to the agents.



Sulley Muntari last played for Pescara who got relegated from the Serie A few months ago.