Joe Mettle Drops 'Bo Noo Ni' Ft Luigi Maclean

Reigning VGMA Artist of the year, Joe Mettle has released the much awaited single Bo Noo Ni which features Luigi Maclean.



According to Joe Mettle, Bo Noo Ni which means ‘No One Else’ is a testimony and had its video filmed live in Accra, Ghana.



Bo Noo Ni is off the musicians latest project God of Miracles.



Joe Mettle ft Luigi Maclean – Bo Noo Ni



Read lyrics from below as you watch the video.



Lyrics



I am who I am because of you If it had been for you Tell me where would I be I was lost and sinking deep in sin And you reached out hand and rescued me No one else can do the things you do There’s no one else but you



Chorus Bo noo ni eee 2x Bonoo No one else but you



Never thought that you could love someone like me To give up your life for me You even go on and call me your very own I’m so grateful for your love ,your mercy and grace No one can do the things you do for me There’s no one else but you



Bridge



Where would I be if not for your love Your Love so amazing is better than life itself



I once was lost but now I am found Father you found me And I’m so glad you did



Tse aa tse moko be ni tamo Bo noo nie Bo no nie



Tse aa tse moko be ni tamo Bo noo nie Bo no nie



Moko moko moko moko Be ni tamo bo 3x



Bo noo nie Bo noo nie