Ama K. Abebrese Wins Best Actress At 2017 Newark International Film Festival

Related Stories Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abebrese was crowned Best Actress at the Newark International Film Festival 2017 in New Jersey, USA on Sunday, September, 10.



Her performance was extremely impressive in Sink or Swim movie which also won the Best Film at the event.



Award winning filmmaker, Ike Nnaebue, is director of ‘Sink or Swim,’ which featured top African actors.



Bringing together actors from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and more, the movie stars Zack Orji, Omowunmi Dada, Raymond Ofula, Adjetey Anang, Ama K Abebrese, Ali Nuhu, Seun Akindele, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ruth Ndulu, Kate Marrie Williams among others.



The Newark International Film Festival (NIFF) is dedicated to the art of storytelling through film. The 2016 NIFF put filmmakers in front of major players in the film industry and movie lovers from around the world.



The city of Newark has a rich history of fostering great artists and innovators who have created definitive work. As the birthplace and/or workplace of names like Seth Boyden, Thomas Edison, Hannibal Goodwin, Brian De Palma, Savion Glover and many more, Newark continues to make its mark on the world.