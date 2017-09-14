Seeking Change Is Not Only About Soliciting Signatures – Akorfa Edjeani To Yvonne Nelson

Related Stories Veteran actress, movie producer and entrepreneur, Akorfa Edjeani, has sang the praises of her colleague actress Yvonne Nelson for embarking on a campaign to revive the ailing Ghanaian movie industry, but questioned whether it will bring any change.



The beautiful seasoned actress who has earned the nickname “Timeless” from her fans for her youthful looks and personality said on GHOne TV, that the campaign is a good move but more needs to be done if its goal is to be achieved.



Earlier this month, Yvonne Nelson announced that she was petitioning the government over the dying movie industry and therefore, was soliciting as many signatures as possible to help drive the message to the government and other stakeholders.



However, Akorfa, though lauding Yvonne’s move, has reservations about the campaign.



“Will the petition work; will people just appending their signatures bring any change? Seeking change is not only about soliciting signatures,” she opined.



She believes that just soliciting for signatures is not enough because those signatures, no matter how many they are, cannot guarantee that the expected change in the movie industry will come to see the light of the day.



“Many people appending their signatures does not necessarily mean that the movie industry will bounce back. The petition could just be lying in a folder in parliament with no action taken by the government. Yvonne has done well, but there is still more to be done.”

She continues, “What we can do is to bring everyone on board; the ministers, the Members of Parliament, and all those who are involved. We have to engage them and let them understand the value of arts and culture, we have to let them understand what is it we do and why arts and culture is important.”



Ms. Edjeani was confident that when the government is made to understand the importance of arts and culture in uniting the country, actions would be taken to give the movie industry a new life.