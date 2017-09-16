A 'Decent' Christabel Ekeh Resurfaces

|
Christabel Ekeh has been on the down low the past few months, ever since she posted some nude photos of herself online and questions started swirling about her mental state.
We’ve not spotted Ekeh since then but she’s back in the spotlight as a photo of her has shown up online!
The picture shows the actress in a ‘decent’ outfit this time, beaming for the camera.
It’s good to see Ekeh looking so well!
|Source: ghanacelebrities.com
