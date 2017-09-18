Ghanaian Men Are Afraid To Propose To Us – Military Women Cry Out

Related Stories A group of military women have blamed their singleness on the timidity of some Ghanaian men, saying they (men) lack the courage to propose to them. According to them, their statuses as military women mostly strikes fear into men, and that is the reason why they find it difficult to marry.



This, they believe, is the main reason for their singleness, adding that in terms beauty, they can match any civilian lady in the country.



“When we took the hard decision to defend and serve mother Ghana we never anticipated that it was going to cost us an opportunity to find our life partners,” one of the military women who spoke on condition of anonymity is quoted as saying by gossipmail.com.



?Another woman added: “It has been more than 4yrs in the service and not a single man has made an attempt to approach me not to talk of proposing to me. Apart from being a military woman, I am human too with needs.., how do you expect me to give out my best when those needs are not met?”