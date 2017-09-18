Kente & Boobies On Show At The 2017 Ghana Music Awards UK - PHOTOS

The 2nd Annual Ghana Music Awards UK was held last Saturday at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center) in London.
Sherifa Gunu, who won the Traditional artiste of the year award on the night, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and UK based artistes Kwamz & Flava thrilled patrons with exciting performances.
Check out photos courtesy of 7inMedia
Full list of winners:
African Artist Of The Year
Mr Eazi
UK Based Ghanaian DJ Of The Year
DJ Fiifi
New Artist Of The Year
Ebony
Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist
Stormzy to confirm
Music Producer Of The Year
Willis Beatz
Best Music Video
Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown (2 Awards)
Best Rapper Of The Year
Sarkodie
Most Popular Song Of The Year
Onaapo
Afrobeats Artist Of The Year
Shatta Wale
Collaboration Of The Year
Shatta Wale ft. Militants – Taking Over (2 Awards)
Artist Of The Year
Shatta Wale
UK Based Afrobeats Artist Of The Year
Kwamz & Flava
Afro-Pop Artist Of The Year
Shatta Wale
Traditional Artiste Of The Year
Sherifa Gunu
UK Based Afrobeats Song Of The Year
Dun Talking – Kojo Funds ft. Abra Cadabra (2 Awards)
UK Based Artiste Of The Year
Eugy
UK Based New Artist Of The Year
Belly Squad
UK Based New Uncovered Artist Of The Year
Anda Da Rida
UK Based Producer/Engineer Of The Year
DJ JULZ
Gospel Song Of The Year
Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku (2 Awards)
Gospel Artist Of The Year
Joe Mettle
Best UK Based Gospel Song Of The Year
It will Come to Pass – Serah Clark
Best UK Based Gospel Album Of The Year
Eden Na Menye Ma Wo –Amankwah Tiah
Best UK Based New Gospel Artist Of The Year
Hannah A Donkor
UK Based Influential Gospel Artist Of The Year
Louisa Annan
Hip-Life Song Of The Year
Sarkodie – RSN (Rich Nigga Shit)
High Life Song Of The Year
Confession – Kofi Kinaata
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year
Winner: Sarkodie
Hip Hop Song Of The Year
M.anifest – God MC
Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year
People Dey – Stonebwoy
Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year
Shatta Wale
Best group Of The Year
VVIP
Life time achievement Award
Afro Moses – Ghana
Mr Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK