Kente & Boobies On Show At The 2017 Ghana Music Awards UK - PHOTOS

18-Sep-2017  
The 2nd Annual Ghana Music Awards UK was held last Saturday at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center) in London.

Sherifa Gunu, who won the Traditional artiste of the year award on the night, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and UK based artistes Kwamz & Flava thrilled patrons with exciting performances.

Check out photos courtesy of 7inMedia

Full list of winners:

African Artist Of The Year

Mr Eazi

UK Based Ghanaian DJ Of The Year

DJ Fiifi

New Artist Of The Year

Ebony

Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist

Stormzy to confirm

Music Producer Of The Year

Willis Beatz




Best Music Video

Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown (2 Awards)

Best Rapper Of The Year

Sarkodie

Most Popular Song Of The Year

Onaapo

Afrobeats Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Collaboration Of The Year

Shatta Wale ft. Militants – Taking Over (2 Awards)

Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

UK Based Afrobeats Artist Of The Year

Kwamz & Flava

Afro-Pop Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Traditional Artiste Of The Year

Sherifa Gunu

UK Based Afrobeats Song Of The Year

Dun Talking – Kojo Funds ft. Abra Cadabra (2 Awards)

UK Based Artiste Of The Year

Eugy

UK Based New Artist Of The Year

Belly Squad

UK Based New Uncovered Artist Of The Year

Anda Da Rida

UK Based Producer/Engineer Of The Year

DJ JULZ

Gospel Song Of The Year

Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku (2 Awards)

Gospel Artist Of The Year

Joe Mettle

Best UK Based Gospel Song Of The Year

It will Come to Pass – Serah Clark

Best UK Based Gospel Album Of The Year

Eden Na Menye Ma Wo –Amankwah Tiah

Best UK Based New Gospel Artist Of The Year

Hannah A Donkor

UK Based Influential Gospel Artist Of The Year

Louisa Annan

Hip-Life Song Of The Year

Sarkodie – RSN (Rich Nigga Shit)

High Life Song Of The Year

Confession – Kofi Kinaata

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year

Winner: Sarkodie

Hip Hop Song Of The Year

M.anifest – God MC

Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year

People Dey – Stonebwoy

Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year

Shatta Wale

Best group Of The Year

VVIP

Life time achievement Award

Afro Moses – Ghana

Mr Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK
 





 
 
