Kente & Boobies On Show At The 2017 Ghana Music Awards UK - PHOTOS

The 2nd Annual Ghana Music Awards UK was held last Saturday at the Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center) in London.



Sherifa Gunu, who won the Traditional artiste of the year award on the night, Kumi Guitar, Obibini and UK based artistes Kwamz & Flava thrilled patrons with exciting performances.



Check out photos courtesy of 7inMedia



Full list of winners:



African Artist Of The Year



Mr Eazi



UK Based Ghanaian DJ Of The Year



DJ Fiifi



New Artist Of The Year



Ebony



Best UK Based Ghanaian International Artist



Stormzy to confirm



Music Producer Of The Year



Willis Beatz

Best Music Video



Pain Killer – Sarkodie ft. Runtown (2 Awards)



Best Rapper Of The Year



Sarkodie



Most Popular Song Of The Year



Onaapo



Afrobeats Artist Of The Year



Shatta Wale



Collaboration Of The Year



Shatta Wale ft. Militants – Taking Over (2 Awards)



Artist Of The Year



Shatta Wale



UK Based Afrobeats Artist Of The Year



Kwamz & Flava



Afro-Pop Artist Of The Year



Shatta Wale



Traditional Artiste Of The Year



Sherifa Gunu



UK Based Afrobeats Song Of The Year



Dun Talking – Kojo Funds ft. Abra Cadabra (2 Awards)



UK Based Artiste Of The Year



Eugy



UK Based New Artist Of The Year



Belly Squad



UK Based New Uncovered Artist Of The Year



Anda Da Rida



UK Based Producer/Engineer Of The Year



DJ JULZ



Gospel Song Of The Year



Yewo Nyame A Yewo Adze – Nacee ft. Ernest Opoku (2 Awards)



Gospel Artist Of The Year



Joe Mettle



Best UK Based Gospel Song Of The Year



It will Come to Pass – Serah Clark



Best UK Based Gospel Album Of The Year



Eden Na Menye Ma Wo –Amankwah Tiah



Best UK Based New Gospel Artist Of The Year



Hannah A Donkor



UK Based Influential Gospel Artist Of The Year



Louisa Annan



Hip-Life Song Of The Year



Sarkodie – RSN (Rich Nigga Shit)



High Life Song Of The Year



Confession – Kofi Kinaata



Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist Of The Year



Winner: Sarkodie



Hip Hop Song Of The Year



M.anifest – God MC



Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year



People Dey – Stonebwoy



Reggae/Dancehall Artist Of The Year



Shatta Wale



Best group Of The Year



VVIP



Life time achievement Award



Afro Moses – Ghana



Mr Dennis Tawiah – Akwaaba UK