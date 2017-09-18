Nii Okai Launches ‘40 Hearts Campaign’ With New Album

Related Stories Gospel musician Nii Okai has outdoored his campaign to offer free surgeries for 40 heart patients across the country.



The ‘40 hearts campaign’ which is being held under Nii Okai’s Saving Heart Foundation (NOSHF) was birthed after the success of the Saving Hearts Project launched on the occasion of ‘Mokobe’s’ 10th anniversary which supports 10 children countrywide.



Thus, to further expand the reach of the support to needy children in the country, Nii Okai, on the occasion of his 40th birthday celebration, together with the launch of his sixth album titled ‘Yesu Hi’ (Jesus Is Good), will raise funds for 40 heart patients.



Nii okai in his remarks at the vent graced by gospel musicians in Ghana stated that his campaign is not just about funding surgeries, but becoming a “force-for-good” in shaping national policy and promoting healthy lifestyles.



“So instead of throwing a lavish 40th birthday party, we are instead dedicating my album release concert to this cause and Heritage Bank, Qodesh Family Church, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, and many others, including our good friends in the media have joined us to say- ‘It is possible’,” he added.



He also assured music lovers who will be at the Lighthouse Chapel International Morning Star Cathedral Sakumono at 4:00pm on September 24 of nothing but the best of the fusion of authentic Ghanaian Christian music with world-class musicianship and a trend-setting packaging.



“For those who have been waiting for Nii Okai music, ‘Yesu Hi’ is the real deal,” he added



“Let me, therefore, at this juncture formally invite all our family, friends, fans and the general public to the official ‘40 Hearts and 6th Album Launch Concert’ dubbed ‘Yesu Hi’. It will feature the la crème de la crème of music ministries, including my colleagues here with me and many more,” he highlighted.



Tickets for the concert can be obtained online via www.egotickets.com and by contacting the following numbers for delivery 0244715497-Yaa, 0244566046-Sammy, 0244808193-Nii and 0249679227-Maana.