People’s Celebrity Awards “Calls For Entry”

Nominations for the 2017 edition of People's Celebrity Awards (PCA) have been unveiled as the general public can now nominate their favourite nominee for this year's award.



The second edition of GN Bank Awards now People’s Celebrity Awards, seeks to award individuals who are contributing towards the growth of the showbiz industry in Ghana.



The nominations cover August 2016 to August 2017.



According to Spyder Lee Entertainment, organisers of the awards, the nominations’ phase dubbed: the “Call to Enter,” has begun with nominations closing at exactly 12 noon on Friday, September 22nd, 2017.



The general public would be expected to send names of their favourite celebrities in the fields of music, comedy, movies, sports, radio, television etc., by dialling *712*8# and following the prompts or visit http://peoplescelebrityawardsgh.com/nominate.php for more information.



This year, a new category has been added, bringing the total to twenty (20) categories. That is the “Religious Personality of the Year.”



This category will offer Ghanaians the opportunity to nominate and vote for the most influential personality who has made a substantial and significant impact in religious faith during the period under review.



The other nineteen (19) categories are: Favourite Male Musician, Favourite Female Musician, Favourite Actor, Favourite Actress, Favourite Movie, Favourite Male Radio Presenter, Favourite Female Radio Presenter, Favourite Male TV Presenter, Favourite Female TV Presenter.



The rest include: Favourite Song, Favourite Male Sports Personality, Favourite Female Sports Personality, Favourite Journalist, People’s Celebrity Awards – Favourite Comedian, The Ultimate Lifetime Achievement Award (Individual), Lifetime Achievement Award (Organization), Favourite Social Media Personality and Favourite Music Video Award.



The award scheme involves the shortlisting of persons nominated in various categories by the general public. This will be done by the People’s Celebrity Awards Board which will then submit the final nominee list for popular voting.



The ultimate winners will be announced at the People’s Celebrity Awards Night at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 25, 2017.



All categories except the Lifetime Achievement Awards (Individual & Organization) are open for public voting.