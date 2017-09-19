Super Crazy Faith Still In Motion - Gifty Anti

Related Stories

Veteran journalist, Oheneyere Nana Awo Dansoa popularly known as Gifty Anti on Tuesday, 19th, September, called on Ghanaians to still believe in prayers for miracles and blessings because it is generational.



She took to her instagram page to released a photo with her royal daughter with caption, ”As you pray for a miracle, also pray for a Blessing because a blessing is generational. Super Crazy Faith still in motion. Yehowa da.”



Gifty Anti tied the knot with Oyiakehyire Nana Ansah Kwao IV, on October 15, 2015 at Abiri.



The Ace Journalist is a Child and Women’s Rights advocate, President and Founder of the Girl in Need Foundation, GiNF and also the Awo Dansoa Reading Project, ADRP.



Currently, she is the host of the most watch/view TV programme called ”STAND POINT” a show which discusses issues affecting women in the society.









