Dumsor Chased Me Out of Ghana - Slim Busterr

Related Stories If you are a Ghanaian and you were able to survive the persistent, irregular and unpredictable electric power outages (called dumsor) by staying in Ghana, then you should be applauding yourself.



Celebrated Ghanaian musician Slim Busterr has disclosed that he couldn’t stand it and that justifies the reason he had to put his music career on hold in Ghana and travel to the UK, where he currently resides.



According to him, he could not bear the pressure the power outages came with.



He thought fleeing the country was the best option, even though one may say he could have just stayed and help find a lasting solution to the power situation at the time to save the country for a general good.



“I was spending GH¢60 a day on electricity and it moved up to GH¢120 a day. Why? I thought of it, I didn’t understand and it went on for almost a year. So I was like no if I joke…,” he told Hitz FM’s Dr Pounds on Monday evening.



Slim is still out there in the UK hoping to come to Ghana soon.



“Oh yeah I am enjoying in UK,” he said when he was asked if he was enjoying his stay in the UK.



Recently, Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, Business Development Minister, at a lecture organized by Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) announced that “dumsor is banished; dumsor is gone because we are committed to ensuring that without electricity and energy there can’t be industrialization. We have banished dumsor to make sure that businesses have everything to do to improve.”