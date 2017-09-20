Popular radio and television relationship counsellor Reverend George Lutterodt says cunnilingus, the act of going down on a woman is by far one of God's greatest creation.



He held the view that one of the purposes of every man’s existence on earth is to know how to satisfy his woman especially during sex, and licking is an integral part of love-making.



“Licking a woman's private part is one of the best things God ever created”, Counselor George Lutterodt said in a short video, adding that the vagina is even ten times cleaner than the mouth.



He therefore does not understand why some say licking a woman can cause throat cancer, whereas there is no scientific proof to back that claim up.



The outspoken Counsellor, who never shies away from courting controversy, explained that the act of licking is referred to as “foreplay” and not “oral s*x”, as many erroneously call it.



He thus encouraged men to be more interested in foreplay, especially licking, because there is nothing wrong with it; both medically and biblically, whiles also stressing that a woman’s clitoris is the most sensitive part of her body.



Watch the full video below:





